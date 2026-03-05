The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Chronology of Key Developments

In a distressing turn of events, Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared on January 31 under suspicious circumstances. Authorities describe her disappearance as an abduction after reviewing doorbell footage from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. The footage showcases a masked man tampering with the doorbell camera before Nancy Guthrie vanished.

The Guthrie family, including Nancy's children Savannah, Annie, and Camron, have been actively seeking the public's help through social media, continually urging for any information about Nancy's whereabouts. They have confirmed reports of a ransom note, with deadlines passing without any communication from the alleged abductors.

Despite efforts from law enforcement to trace leads through DNA evidence collected from the crime scene, including gloves found near the residence, no significant breakthroughs have been achieved. The release of video footage and the involvement of both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI underline the gravity of the situation, yet the case remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)