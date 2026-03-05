Left Menu

The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Chronology of Key Developments

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31. Authorities are investigating her abduction after doorbell footage showed a masked man at her Tucson home. Despite several messages and a ransom note, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 05:25 IST
The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Chronology of Key Developments
abduction

In a distressing turn of events, Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared on January 31 under suspicious circumstances. Authorities describe her disappearance as an abduction after reviewing doorbell footage from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. The footage showcases a masked man tampering with the doorbell camera before Nancy Guthrie vanished.

The Guthrie family, including Nancy's children Savannah, Annie, and Camron, have been actively seeking the public's help through social media, continually urging for any information about Nancy's whereabouts. They have confirmed reports of a ransom note, with deadlines passing without any communication from the alleged abductors.

Despite efforts from law enforcement to trace leads through DNA evidence collected from the crime scene, including gloves found near the residence, no significant breakthroughs have been achieved. The release of video footage and the involvement of both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI underline the gravity of the situation, yet the case remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

 Global
2
U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

 Venezuela
4
Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026