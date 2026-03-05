Left Menu

A Sailor's Sudden Disappearance: A Family's Desperate Search for Answers

The family of Dalip Singh, a Rajasthani sailor, is in turmoil after he went missing following an attack on an oil tanker near Oman. As search efforts yield no results, the family remains hopeful yet prepares for the worst, while dealing with emotional and financial implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:23 IST
Anxiety and grief envelop the family of Dalip Singh, a Rajasthani sailor lost after an attack on a private oil tanker near Oman, amid a worsening West Asia crisis. The family's hope wanes, yet they brace for tragic news.

Singh, untraceable since March 1 at Khasab Port, Oman, was last seen in the ship's forward section with Ashish Kumar from Bihar. While Kumar's body has been found, Singh's whereabouts remain unknown despite ongoing search efforts, as confirmed by family and company officials.

Fellow crew member Sunil Kumar suggests Dalip may have also died, exacerbating the family's fears. This uncertainty is particularly hard for Dalip's mother and his ailing father, as the family, reliant on Dalip as its sole breadwinner, tries to cope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

