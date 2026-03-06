Despite structural challenges due to Centre's tax policy changes, Karnataka's own revenue collection exhibited resilience: CM Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka continues to demonstrate strong fiscal performance, robust revenue mobilisation capacity: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Karnataka Budget: Total expenditure for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 4,48,004 crore, says CM Siddaramaiah.
By not adhering to federal system of governance as per constitution, Centre doing injustice to Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Considering delay in recruitment due to cases pending in courts, we have given age relaxation of 5 years: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
We urge Centre to act with sensitivity towards Karnataka's demands: CM Siddaramaiah in his budget speech.