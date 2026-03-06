Rate restructuring resulted in reduced GST collections by Rs 10,000 cr for current fiscal, will reduce Rs 15,000 cr next year: Karnataka CM.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Rate restructuring resulted in reduced GST collections by Rs 10,000 cr for current fiscal, will reduce Rs 15,000 cr next year: Karnataka CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- collections
- tax
- Karnataka
- rate restructuring
- fiscal year
- revenue
- economy
- Chief Minister
- reduction
ALSO READ
Karnataka continues to demonstrate strong fiscal performance, robust revenue mobilisation capacity: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Despite structural challenges due to Centre's tax policy changes, Karnataka's own revenue collection exhibited resilience: CM Siddaramaiah.
Delhi excise department's revenue at Rs 4,992 crore by Jan-end
Prada's Bold Move: Versace Acquisition Fuels 8% Revenue Growth
Himachal Chief Minister Pushes for Water Royalty Amid Revenue Grant Cuts