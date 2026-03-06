Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers in state with arrears up to September 2025.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:53 IST
- Country:
- India
