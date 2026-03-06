Dow opens with 700-point loss after oil prices jump to highest in nearly 2 years and reports signal a slowing US economy. reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:06 IST
Dow opens with 700-point loss after oil prices jump to highest in nearly 2 years and reports signal a slowing US economy. reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Dips Amid Middle East Conflict and Job Losses
US STOCKS-Wall Street extend losses as investors weigh Middle East war risks
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes down as oil prices spike on Middle East conflict
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as investors weigh Middle East war risks
REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street extend losses as investors weigh Middle East war risks