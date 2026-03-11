In Kochi, PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Cong 'prince' does not know youth and many cos in India, Kerala are into drone manufacturing.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
