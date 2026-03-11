'I can feel pulse of TN very clearly, desire for change is gaining huge momentum,' says PM Modi at NDA rally in Tiruchi.
PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
'I can feel pulse of TN very clearly, desire for change is gaining huge momentum,' says PM Modi at NDA rally in Tiruchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Wipro Partners with TruStage for Digital Transformation
Assam's Ambitious Rural Transformation: Housing and Empowerment in Focus
Next-Level Census: Andhra Pradesh Leads the Way with Digital Transformation
Netanyahu Talks Iran: A Call for Transformation of Governance
Mumbai's Transformation: Fadnavis' Vision for a Global Capital Hub