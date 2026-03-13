Armed man who rammed his vehicle into Michigan synagogue was 41-year-old naturalised citizen born in Lebanon, DHS says, reports AP.
PTI | Michigan | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:31 IST
