Right now, we are controlling skies of Iran: Israeli envoy tells reporters in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:30 IST
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- India
Right now, we are controlling skies of Iran: Israeli envoy tells reporters in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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