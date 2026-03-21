Geopolitical conflicts have started impacting state, too; LPG prices rising due to ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran: Himachal CM Sukhu.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:36 IST
Geopolitical conflicts have started impacting state, too; LPG prices rising due to ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran: Himachal CM Sukhu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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