Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

In the coal towns of Appalachia, the oil counties of Texas, and the industrial Midwest, a quiet experiment is unfolding. As the United States pushes toward clean energy, policymakers are trying to solve two problems at once: cutting carbon emissions and reviving struggling local economies. The Inflation Reduction Act, one of the most ambitious climate laws in U.S. history, is at the center of this effort. But a key question remains: can green investment really bring jobs and growth back to left-behind regions?

A new study by the World Bank’s Development Research Group, together with researchers from Utrecht University, takes a close look at this question. It focuses on “Energy Communities,” a special provision in the law designed to channel renewable energy investment into areas historically dependent on fossil fuels.

Targeting Communities Left Behind

The idea behind Energy Communities is simple. These are places where coal mines have closed, oil and gas jobs have declined, or unemployment remains high. Under the policy, companies get extra tax credits if they build renewable energy projects like solar or wind farms in these areas.

The goal is not just environmental. It is also economic and political. Policymakers want to make sure that regions hit hardest by the decline of fossil fuels are not left out of the clean energy future. By directing investment into these areas, the hope is to create jobs, boost local economies, and build support for climate action.

Solar Investment Surges, Wind Stalls

The results show that the policy is working in one major way: it is attracting investment, especially in solar energy. The study finds that solar projects are much more likely to be built in Energy Communities than before. In fact, the increase is dramatic, more than doubling compared to what would have happened without the policy.

Developers appear to be responding quickly to the financial incentives. As soon as the law was passed, solar investment began rising in targeted areas.

But the same is not true for wind energy. The study finds little to no increase in wind projects in these communities. This difference comes down to how subsidies are designed. Solar projects benefit more directly from the type of tax credits boosted by the policy, while wind projects rely on a different structure that is less sensitive to location.

Investment Without Jobs

While the investment story is strong, the jobs story is much weaker. Despite the rise in solar projects, overall employment in these regions has not changed in any noticeable way.

There is a small increase in solar-related job postings, but the effect is modest and starts from a very low base. Wind-related jobs show no improvement at all.

This highlights a key challenge. Renewable energy projects, especially large solar and wind farms, do not require many workers once they are built. They are capital-intensive, meaning they need a lot of money upfront but fewer long-term jobs. This is very different from traditional industries like manufacturing or mining, which once provided steady employment in these regions.

No Shift in Political Sentiment

One of the hopes behind place-based climate policy is that it might change how people feel about the green transition. If communities see real economic benefits, they may become more supportive of climate policies.

However, the study finds no evidence of this. Voting patterns in Energy Communities remain unchanged, even after the increase in investment. The economic gains, at least so far, do not appear large enough to influence political views.

A Promising but Incomplete Solution

The overall picture is mixed. On the one hand, the policy is clearly effective at directing clean energy investment to the places that need it most. It also delivers emissions reductions at a relatively low cost compared to other climate policies.

On the other hand, it falls short in creating jobs and boosting local economies in the short term. This suggests that green investment alone cannot fully replace the economic role once played by fossil fuel industries.

The lesson for policymakers is clear. Place-based climate policies can help guide investment, but they need to be paired with other measures such as job training, education, and broader economic development.

As the world moves toward a low-carbon future, the challenge is not just to build clean energy but to ensure that communities are not left behind. The experience of America’s Energy Communities shows both what is possible and what still needs to be done.