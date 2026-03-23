World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The world’s waste problem is growing faster than expected. A new World Bank report, What a Waste 3.0, developed with research partners such as Eunomia Research and Consulting, the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, Imperial College London and the University of Leeds, reveals that in 2022 alone, the world produced about 2.56 billion tonnes of waste. By 2050, this could rise to nearly 3.9 billion tonnes.

This surge is being driven by population growth, urbanisation, rising incomes and changing lifestyles. As people consume more goods, they also generate more waste. But the systems needed to handle this waste are not keeping up, especially in developing regions.

Not All Countries Produce or Manage Waste Equally

Waste is not distributed evenly across the globe. High-income countries generate a large share of global waste despite having a smaller population. This is because people in these countries consume more and throw away more.

On the other hand, low-income countries produce less waste overall but struggle the most to manage it. Many lack proper collection systems, meaning waste is often left uncollected, burned in the open, or dumped in unsafe areas.

There are also regional differences. East Asia and the Pacific generate the most waste globally, while regions like the Middle East and North Africa produce much less. However, the biggest challenge lies in how waste is managed, not just how much is produced.

What’s in Our Trash Matters

The type of waste people generate varies depending on income levels. In poorer countries, most waste is organic, such as food and garden waste. In richer countries, waste includes more plastics, paper, textiles and electronic items.

Globally, food waste is the largest component, making up about 38 percent of all waste. Plastics account for a smaller share but are a major concern because they do not break down easily and often end up polluting oceans and ecosystems.

These differences matter because they affect how waste should be treated. Organic waste can be composted, while plastics and electronics require more advanced recycling systems, which are often lacking in developing countries.

A System That’s Failing Many

One of the biggest issues highlighted in the report is waste collection. In high-income countries, almost all waste is collected and managed properly. But in low-income countries, only a small portion is collected.

Globally, about 30 percent of waste is either not collected or is poorly managed. This leads to serious problems. Uncollected waste clogs drains, causes flooding, spreads disease and pollutes air and water.

The environmental impact is also significant. Waste that decomposes releases methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Plastic waste often ends up in rivers and oceans, harming wildlife and ecosystems.

Costly Problem, Hidden Opportunity

Managing waste is expensive. Governments already spend huge amounts on waste services, and costs are expected to rise in the future. Many cities, especially in developing countries, struggle to fund proper waste systems.

But the cost of doing nothing is even higher. Poor waste management leads to health problems, environmental damage and lost economic opportunities.

At the same time, waste can be an opportunity. Millions of people already work in waste collection and recycling, often in informal jobs. With better systems, waste can be turned into a resource through recycling and reuse, creating jobs and supporting economic growth.

The report suggests that with better planning, investment and policies, countries can reduce waste, improve collection and move toward a more circular economy where materials are reused instead of thrown away.

The message is simple: the waste crisis is growing, but it can still be managed. The choices made today will shape whether the future is buried under waste or built on smarter, more sustainable systems.