Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

As climate disasters grow more frequent and intense, a new World Bank report is urging governments to rethink how they protect people and economies. Instead of relying only on concrete infrastructure like dams and seawalls, the report highlights a powerful but often overlooked solution: nature itself.

Developed by the World Bank with support from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery and the Japan–World Bank Program, the guide argues that ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, and coastlines can act as natural shields against disasters. These “nature-based solutions” are not just environmentally friendly; they are practical, cost-effective, and capable of delivering multiple benefits at once.

Nature as Infrastructure

The report makes a striking case for treating nature as infrastructure. Mangroves can reduce storm surges, wetlands can absorb floodwaters, and urban green spaces can cool cities while managing runoff. Unlike traditional gray infrastructure, these natural systems often provide added benefits such as cleaner air, biodiversity protection, and new jobs.

Despite these advantages, most countries still prioritise engineered solutions. Policies, funding systems, and technical standards often favour concrete-based approaches, leaving nature-based solutions underused or limited to small pilot projects.

Why Policy Is the Missing Link

The key message of the report is simple: policies determine whether nature-based solutions succeed or fail. While investments in these solutions are increasing, they remain far below what is needed. Without strong policies, projects remain isolated and fail to scale.

The report stresses that governments must integrate nature-based solutions into laws, national strategies, and budgets. This means aligning policies across different levels. International agreements set the direction, national policies create frameworks, and local governments handle real-world implementation through zoning, planning, and development decisions.

A Mix of Tools That Make It Work

To make nature-based solutions practical, the report recommends using a combination of policy tools. Laws and regulations can require their use, while financial incentives like subsidies or tax breaks can encourage investment. Information tools such as training and guidelines help build awareness, and partnerships between governments and businesses can support large-scale projects.

A simple approach is suggested: first, allow nature-based solutions by removing barriers, then incentivise them, and finally require them where necessary. This balanced strategy helps bring both public and private sectors on board.

Bringing Nature into Every Sector

The report shows that nature-based solutions are not limited to environmental policy. They can be integrated across key sectors. In disaster risk management, restoring ecosystems can reduce vulnerability to floods and storms. In climate policy, these solutions support both adaptation and emission reduction.

Water management is another critical area, where restoring rivers and wetlands can improve flood control and water supply. In agriculture and forestry, sustainable practices like agroforestry can protect soils and increase resilience. In cities, better land use planning, green buildings, and protected natural areas can reduce risks while improving the quality of life.

A Shift That Cannot Wait

Examples from countries around the world show that this approach works. From coastal restoration projects in Mexico to forest conservation in Costa Rica and climate strategies in Ethiopia, governments are already seeing results when policies support nature-based solutions.

But the report makes it clear that much more needs to be done. Climate risks are rising faster than current responses. Relying only on traditional infrastructure will not be enough.

The real shift, the report argues, is about changing how governments think. Nature is not just something to protect, it is something to use wisely. By placing ecosystems at the centre of planning and treating them as essential infrastructure, countries can build stronger, more resilient futures in a rapidly changing world.