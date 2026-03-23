The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

The global push to cut industrial emissions often raises a simple question: when will cleaner technologies actually become affordable for businesses? A new World Bank study looks at this through the lens of the ammonia industry, a key pillar of global food production and one of the most energy-intensive sectors. The research, led by Svetlana Ikonnikova and Jevgenijs Steinbuks, shifts the conversation from theoretical cost comparisons to real-world market behavior.

Instead of asking how cheap hydrogen could be, the study asks how much companies are actually willing to pay for it. That difference matters. Businesses do not adopt new technologies just because they are cleaner. They do so only when it makes financial sense within competitive markets.

Why Ammonia Matters in the Energy Transition

Ammonia is essential for producing fertilizers, which support global agriculture. But its production relies heavily on natural gas, making it a major source of carbon emissions. Clean hydrogen offers a way to replace fossil fuels in this process, but adoption has been slow.

The reason is simple: cost. Producing ammonia with hydrogen is still more expensive than using natural gas. The study highlights that ammonia markets are not perfectly competitive. A few major players dominate, prices vary by region, and global trade plays a big role. All of this affects how quickly new technologies can be adopted.

A New Way to Measure “Willingness to Pay”

The researchers introduce a practical way to measure how much companies can afford to pay for hydrogen. They define “willingness to pay” as the highest price firms can pay for hydrogen while still staying profitable.

To estimate this, they analyze historical data on prices, production, trade, and energy costs across major regions over more than two decades. They then simulate what happens when a hydrogen-based producer enters the market.

The result is a clearer picture of how market conditions shape adoption. It is not just about technology costs. It is about demand, competition, and input prices working together.

The Critical Price Threshold for Hydrogen

One of the most important findings is that hydrogen needs to cost around 2 to 3 dollars per kilogram for large-scale adoption in ammonia production. At higher prices, only limited and localized use is possible.

Even in regions like Europe and North America, where there is stronger demand and policy support, hydrogen adoption remains modest if prices stay above this range. In regions with cheap natural gas, such as parts of Asia and the Middle East, hydrogen needs to be even cheaper to compete.

This explains why hydrogen has not yet taken off at scale. The technology exists, but the economics are not quite there.

Fossil Fuel Prices Matter More Than Climate Policy

A striking insight from the study is that fossil fuel prices have a bigger impact on hydrogen adoption than carbon pricing policies. When natural gas prices rise, hydrogen becomes more attractive. When gas prices fall, the incentive to switch disappears.

Carbon pricing, such as emissions trading systems, does help by making fossil fuels more expensive. But its effect is relatively small compared to shifts in energy markets. In simple terms, businesses respond more to fuel costs than to policy signals alone.

What This Means for the Future of Clean Industry

The transition to hydrogen will not happen overnight. It is likely to begin in regions where conditions are already favorable, such as high gas prices or strong policy support, and then spread gradually as costs fall.

Market structure also plays a role. In industries with fewer competitors, companies can absorb higher costs and adopt new technologies sooner. In highly competitive markets, tighter margins make it harder to switch.

For policymakers, the message is clear. Carbon pricing alone is not enough. Supporting hydrogen will require a mix of strategies, including long-term contracts, financial incentives, and policies that address global competition.

Ultimately, the study shows that the shift to clean hydrogen is not just a technological challenge. It is an economic one, shaped by markets, prices, and the realities of industrial competition.