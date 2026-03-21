PM Modi reiterates in talks with Iran President importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation, ensuring shipping lanes remain secure.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:22 IST
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PM Modi reiterates in talks with Iran President importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation, ensuring shipping lanes remain secure.
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