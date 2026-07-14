Bidadi Township Sparks Farmer Protests and Political Tensions in Karnataka

The Bidadi Township Project in Karnataka has become a flashpoint of controversy, with state minister Eshwar Khandre alleging that farmer protests are instigated by political motives. Khandre emphasized the government's commitment to the interests of farmers, asserting that no action would be taken against them.

Defending the project, Khandre noted that the initiative was originally put forward by a previous administration and is intended to benefit farmers. Despite resistance, he reiterated that the government is 'pro-farmer and pro-poor', urging farmers to engage with authorities rather than protest.

The project, aimed to develop India's first AI-powered city, has sparked backlash due to the acquisition of fertile agricultural land, with clashes between farmers and the police escalating tensions. Opposition leader CT Ravi criticized the project as a benefit to real estate interests and cautioned against what he terms governmental 'dictatorship'.