India has attributed the recent protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan’s longstanding practices of exploitation, rights denial, and oppressive administrative actions in the region.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a media briefing that the Pakistani government's excessive police brutality has been a response to legitimate grievances from the local population.

International organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned Pakistan’s tactics as overly aggressive, particularly as regional elections approach. The international community is urged to hold Pakistan accountable for these actions.