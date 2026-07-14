Protests Erupt in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Amid Allegations of Exploitation

Protests and widespread unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir highlight Pakistan's heavy-handed response to legitimate local grievances. Indian officials and watchdog groups such as Amnesty International condemn excessive force and suppression of civil rights, urging international accountability ahead of regional elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:34 IST
Protests Erupt in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Amid Allegations of Exploitation
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ Youtube @MEAIndia) . Image Credit: ANI

India has attributed the recent protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan’s longstanding practices of exploitation, rights denial, and oppressive administrative actions in the region.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a media briefing that the Pakistani government's excessive police brutality has been a response to legitimate grievances from the local population.

International organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned Pakistan’s tactics as overly aggressive, particularly as regional elections approach. The international community is urged to hold Pakistan accountable for these actions.

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