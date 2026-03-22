Qatar says 6 people are confirmed dead, one is still missing in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Gulf country's waters, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:55 IST
Qatar says 6 people are confirmed dead, one is still missing in a Qatari helicopter crash in the Gulf country's waters, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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