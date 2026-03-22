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Tragic Accident on Jaipur-Delhi Highway Claims Three Lives

A Haryana Roadways bus collided with a motorcycle on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, leading to the tragic deaths of three individuals from Tala village. The accident occurred on a Saturday night near Labana culvert. One person was injured but later discharged from the hospital. Both vehicles have been seized by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:41 IST
Tragic Accident on Jaipur-Delhi Highway Claims Three Lives
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A deadly road accident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway on Saturday night when a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a motorcycle, causing the deaths of three individuals.

The tragic incident happened near Labana culvert at Tala Mor, under the jurisdiction of Chandwaji Police Station. The officer in charge, Hiralal Saini, reported the bus was speeding at the time of the crash, which gruesomely threw all four motorcycle riders onto the road.

Among the four, three lost their lives, identified as Mustaqeem Shah, 22, Abdul Malik, 18, and Sahil, 17, residents of Tala village. The lone survivor, Sarfaraz, received medical attention and has been discharged. The police have impounded both the bus and the motorcycle as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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