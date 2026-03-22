Urgent Call for PM Modi's Intervention in Oman Flash Flood Tragedy

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent intervention following a tragic incident involving flash floods in Oman, which claimed the lives of two individuals from Kerala and left another missing. The devastating event unfolded on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of Yusuf and Shamla, natives of Trithala.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Satheesan expressed deep concern and highlighted the critical need for immediate action. The missing person, identified as Ramla, also hails from Trithala. Reports indicate that they were in a vehicle caught in a sudden flash flood in Oman's Al Batinah Governorate.

Satheesan urged the central government to collaborate closely with Omani authorities to expedite the ongoing search and rescue operations amidst the heavy rains and persistent flood risks. He also sought comprehensive support for the safety of those affected and assistance to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)