As Trump's deadline on Strait of Hormuz approaches, Iran threatens to attack Mideast electrical plants powering US bases, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:20 IST
As Trump's deadline on Strait of Hormuz approaches, Iran threatens to attack Mideast electrical plants powering US bases, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- Strait of Hormuz
- Mideast
- electrical plants
- US bases
- AP
- military
- geopolitical
- stability
ALSO READ
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi files nomination papers for Jorhat assembly seat.
Gaurav Gogoi's Political Leap: A Historic Nomination
AAPI Community Splits on Trump's Immigration Policies
Supreme Court Intervenes: Demand for CBI Probe into Gurugram Child Rape Case
Soil Collapse at Gurugram Site: Rights Commission Seeks Accountability