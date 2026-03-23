Demographic Shifts in West Bengal: A Political Turning Point?

In a recent interview, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar raised concerns over what he terms "rapid demographic changes" in West Bengal under the TMC's rule. These shifts, he claims, could soon turn Hindus into a minority in several districts, complicating electoral wins for the community. Majumdar, a former state BJP president, stated that the party has recalibrated its campaign after the 2021 assembly polls setback by concentrating on strengthening booth-level organization and pushing a more Bengal-centric narrative.

He pointed out that according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Muslims constitute around 33-35 percent of the state's population. The minister predicts that this percentage will grow in the coming years, significantly impacting the 2026 assembly polls, which he describes as a demographic turning point for the state. Majumdar alleges that if TMC retains power, the party will eventually be forced to give more electoral tickets to Muslims due to changing demographics.

Highlighting historical parallels with communal violence during the Partition, Majumdar argues that these shifts could lead to a Muslim chief minister. He emphasized that the BJP's mission is not only about preserving the interests of Bengali Hindus but also about safeguarding West Bengal from what he sees as potential destabilization. The strategy includes addressing alleged voter list irregularities that the BJP claims have influenced previous election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)