Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies in AIIMS-Delhi after more than 13 years in coma: sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:35 IST
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- India
Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies in AIIMS-Delhi after more than 13 years in coma: sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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