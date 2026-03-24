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India Reinforces Commitment to Migratory Species at CMS COP15

India emphasized its dedication to protecting migratory species during the CMS COP15 meeting in Brazil. The Environment Ministry highlighted the progress of the Central Asian Flyway Initiative and extended gratitude to the CMS Secretariat and Brazil's government for their support and efforts in hosting the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:16 IST
India Reinforces Commitment to Migratory Species at CMS COP15
  • Country:
  • India

India has reiterated its commitment towards the protection of migratory species during the ongoing COP15 of the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) in Brazil, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The Environment Ministry underscored the country's initiatives, particularly focusing on the Central Asian Flyway Initiative, as a significant step forward in safeguarding these species.

The ministry also expressed its gratitude to the CMS Secretariat for their unwavering support and acknowledged the Government of Brazil for hosting the conference, which runs until March 29 in Campo Grande.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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