India Reinforces Commitment to Migratory Species at CMS COP15

India has reiterated its commitment towards the protection of migratory species during the ongoing COP15 of the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) in Brazil, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The Environment Ministry underscored the country's initiatives, particularly focusing on the Central Asian Flyway Initiative, as a significant step forward in safeguarding these species.

The ministry also expressed its gratitude to the CMS Secretariat for their unwavering support and acknowledged the Government of Brazil for hosting the conference, which runs until March 29 in Campo Grande.

(With inputs from agencies.)