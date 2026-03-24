Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Target Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq

Airstrikes targeted the headquarters of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq, killing at least 15 fighters on Tuesday. The U.S.-Israeli attacks on Tehran's allies in the region are intensifying, raising political challenges for Iraq's government.

Medical officials reported at least 30 wounded and anticipated the death toll could increase. The strikes, which also hit a residence in Mosul associated with the Popular Mobilization Forces leader, have ramped up tensions within Iraq's intricate political landscape.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani faces mounting pressure, balancing diplomatic relations with the U.S. and factions linked to Iran. The Iraqi military called the strikes a 'U.S.-Zionist airstrike,' a rare official indictment against both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)