International Arrests in Czech Arson Case: U.S. and Czech Nationals Detained

Czech police announced on Tuesday the detention of three individuals linked to an arson attack at a defense firm's facility. The suspects include both Czech and U.S. nationals, illustrating an international dimension to the case.

Authorities apprehended two individuals in the Czech Republic, while the third suspect was captured in Slovakia, demonstrating cooperation between nations in tackling cross-border crime.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials strive to uncover the full extent and motivation behind the attack, ensuring the apprehension of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)