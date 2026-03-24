Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist Andrabi in Terror Case

In a landmark judgment, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi has sentenced Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi to life imprisonment. Her associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen, each received 30-year terms. This verdict comes in a case concerning their alleged involvement in terrorism.

Aasiya Andrabi, identified as the chief of the banned group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, was convicted on multiple charges, including conspiring to wage war against India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh handed out the sentences based on offences ranging from terror conspiracy to promoting enmity between communities.

The case unfolded over several years, culminating in the recent court proceedings. Andrabi, along with her associates, was charged with utilizing platforms like Twitter and Facebook to incite anti-India sentiments. The verdict underscores ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to crack down on separatist elements in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)