There is no scope for lockdown in India; politicians should stop rumour mongering: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:31 IST
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There is no scope for lockdown in India; politicians should stop rumour mongering: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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