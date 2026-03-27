Tamil Nadu in Fiscal Tug-of-War: DMK vs AIADMK in Rajya Sabha Showdown
In a heated Rajya Sabha session, DMK and AIADMK representatives debated fiscal fairness and governance in Tamil Nadu. DMK's Wilson criticized central fund allocation to the state, claiming fiscal injustice. In contrast, AIADMK's Thambidurai accused the DMK of mismanagement and corruption, asserting that central schemes were not effectively executed.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, the debate over fiscal fairness for Tamil Nadu took center stage as rival parties DMK and AIADMK laid claims of governance superiority following the April 23 state assembly polls.
DMK leader P Wilson accused the ruling NDA of neglecting Tamil Nadu by depriving it of funds, arguing that the state's economic contribution was not matched by its share from the central divisible pool of taxes. He highlighted stark disparities in tax allocation compared to other states, urging the Union government to address these inequities.
Conversely, AIADMK's M Thambidurai dismissed Wilson's allegations, asserting that the NDA was actively supporting state development. He criticized the DMK for mishandling central schemes and accused them of corruption, predicting their political downfall in upcoming state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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