Tamil Nadu in Fiscal Tug-of-War: DMK vs AIADMK in Rajya Sabha Showdown

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, the debate over fiscal fairness for Tamil Nadu took center stage as rival parties DMK and AIADMK laid claims of governance superiority following the April 23 state assembly polls.

DMK leader P Wilson accused the ruling NDA of neglecting Tamil Nadu by depriving it of funds, arguing that the state's economic contribution was not matched by its share from the central divisible pool of taxes. He highlighted stark disparities in tax allocation compared to other states, urging the Union government to address these inequities.

Conversely, AIADMK's M Thambidurai dismissed Wilson's allegations, asserting that the NDA was actively supporting state development. He criticized the DMK for mishandling central schemes and accused them of corruption, predicting their political downfall in upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)