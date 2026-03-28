Social Media Hoax: Maharashtra Teen's Lockdown Rumour Sparks Panic

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a young man's misinformation spread online about an impending lockdown fueled public anxiety, prompting swift police action.

The alleged hoaxer, identified as Arham Azharuddin Ansari, admitted to spreading the baseless claim and apologized, thereby avoiding further legal consequences.

Authorities urge citizens to refrain from sharing unverified content, citing potential disturbances to public order amid rising concerns over global supply issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)