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Social Media Hoax: Maharashtra Teen's Lockdown Rumour Sparks Panic

A 19-year-old from Thane, Maharashtra, spread a false rumour online about a nationwide lockdown, causing public panic. The youth, Arham Azharuddin Ansari, was detained but later released after an apology. Police emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing to prevent unnecessary alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 23:31 IST
Social Media Hoax: Maharashtra Teen's Lockdown Rumour Sparks Panic
rumour
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a young man's misinformation spread online about an impending lockdown fueled public anxiety, prompting swift police action.

The alleged hoaxer, identified as Arham Azharuddin Ansari, admitted to spreading the baseless claim and apologized, thereby avoiding further legal consequences.

Authorities urge citizens to refrain from sharing unverified content, citing potential disturbances to public order amid rising concerns over global supply issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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