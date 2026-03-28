Petrol Pump Panic: FIR Filed Amid Social Media Uproar
An FIR was filed against a Buldhana district petrol pump owner for selling 200 liters of diesel in a container after a viral video on social media. The incident comes amid widespread rumors of fuel shortages due to unrest in West Asia, causing a rush on petrol pumps.
- Country:
- India
The Chikhli police in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have initiated legal proceedings against a petrol pump owner following allegations of selling 200 liters of diesel in an unauthorized manner. This action was spurred by a video that quickly gained traction on social media, showcasing a man purchasing diesel in a large water tank.
According to officials, the owner of Renuka Petroleum faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobeying lawful orders and negligent handling of combustible materials. The complaint was lodged by the Chikhli Tehsildar amidst a climate of anxiety over rumored fuel shortages linked to tensions in West Asia.
A separate incident in Jalna taluka saw a petrol pump operator attacked after refusing to provide 1,000 liters of diesel. This altercation was recorded on CCTV, and a corresponding non-cognizable offence has been noted by Jalna Taluka Police, highlighting rising tensions and security concerns at petrol stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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