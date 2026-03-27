In meeting with CMs, PM recalls joint response during Covid when Centre, states worked as 'Team India' to mitigate impact on supply, trade.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:39 IST
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In meeting with CMs, PM recalls joint response during Covid when Centre, states worked as 'Team India' to mitigate impact on supply, trade.
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