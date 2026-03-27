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In meeting with CMs, PM recalls joint response during Covid when Centre, states worked as 'Team India' to mitigate impact on supply, trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:39 IST
In meeting with CMs, PM recalls joint response during Covid when Centre, states worked as 'Team India' to mitigate impact on supply, trade.
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In meeting with CMs, PM recalls joint response during Covid when Centre, states worked as 'Team India' to mitigate impact on supply, trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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