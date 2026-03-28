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In his talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arab, PM Modi reiterates India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:55 IST
In his talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arab, PM Modi reiterates India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.
  • Country:
  • India

In his talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arab, PM Modi reiterates India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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