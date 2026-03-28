In his talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arab, PM Modi reiterates India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In his talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arab, PM Modi reiterates India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.
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