Beyond Data Theft: Unseen Risks of Cyber Attacks on Infrastructure

With cyberattacks increasingly targeting critical infrastructure such as healthcare and power grids, the global threat landscape now poses direct risks to human lives, a senior cybersecurity expert has warned. Gaurav Shukla, Partner and Leader - Cyber at Deloitte South Asia, emphasized the expanded vulnerabilities due to the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT).

Shukla pointed out that sectors like aviation, transport, and public utilities are highly susceptible. He explained that modern threats transcend IT systems, affecting critical infrastructure directly. He cited scenarios such as connected cars losing steering control on highways and medical devices being hacked as examples where data security concerns have evolved into human safety issues.

As the adoption of connected devices grows, Shukla noted that people are now surrounded by billions of IoT sensors, heightening cybersecurity risks. He applauded India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a global benchmark but warned of new risks as DPI expands. He stressed that continuous vigilance, particularly against AI-related threats, is crucial.