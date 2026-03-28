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Himachal MLAs Sound the Alarm on State's Infrastructure and Services

During Zero Hour in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, MLAs raised various pressing issues including education staffing shortages, suspended bus services, road quality concerns, and forest resource management. The government assured steps towards staffing, infrastructure quality, and resolving transport issues while addressing other public welfare areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:55 IST
Himachal MLAs Sound the Alarm on State's Infrastructure and Services
  • Country:
  • India

In recent proceedings, several Himachal Pradesh MLAs voiced urgent concerns, spotlighting the ongoing challenges in the state's infrastructure and public services. Issues discussed included staffing shortages in educational institutions, suspended transport services, inadequate road quality, and the management of natural resources.

MLA Surender Shourie highlighted critical staffing shortages in colleges, urging the government for immediate resolution. Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced plans to fill 400 teaching posts by April as an interim solution. Other MLAs drew attention to public grievances ranging from inappropriate official conduct to suspended bus services affecting school routes.

Concerns were also raised about road quality and unauthorized trading impacting local businesses. Promising improved infrastructure and a new drainage policy, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh assured rigorous construction standards. The assembly debated solutions to revive affected transport routes and address resource management following natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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