He should be charge-sheeted first for his past deeds: Mamata at Purulia poll rally following Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
He should be charge-sheeted first for his past deeds: Mamata at Purulia poll rally following Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entire nation started talking about Assam's development after BJP came to power in 2016: Party chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Assam became state of opportunities: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at poll rally in Tinsukia.
Kerala Assembly Elections: Congress Accuses CM of Misusing State Funds
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Agenda in Fiery Speech
BJP to score hat-trick in Assam, come to power for third consecutive term: Party president Nitin Nabin in Tinsukia.