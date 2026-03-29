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He should be charge-sheeted first for his past deeds: Mamata at Purulia poll rally following Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:12 IST
He should be charge-sheeted first for his past deeds: Mamata at Purulia poll rally following Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt.
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He should be charge-sheeted first for his past deeds: Mamata at Purulia poll rally following Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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