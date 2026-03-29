Communists, Congress trade 'B-team' claims, but both admit BJP is only real contender in Kerala's election, says PM Modi at Palakkad rally.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:50 IST
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Communists, Congress trade 'B-team' claims, but both admit BJP is only real contender in Kerala's election, says PM Modi at Palakkad rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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