Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST
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- India
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Sabarimala
- GoldLoss
- LDF
- Kerala
- Congress
- Politics
- Controversy
- Coalition
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