Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST
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Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- LDF
- Kerala
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