Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RahulGandhi
- PMModi
- Sabarimala
- GoldLoss
- LDF
- Kerala
- Congress
- Politics
- Controversy
- Coalition
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Demands Clarity in Rajya Sabha Schedule
UDF Unveils Ambitious Manifesto Ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls
No dearth of fuel or gas in country; India ready to deal with any energy crisis: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kerala.
Kerala Assembly poll: LDF manifesto promises job assurance for students studying in Kerala.
Indian Navy safely escorting our tankers through Strait of Hormuz: Defence Minister Rajnath in Kerala.