Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RahulGandhi
- PMModi
- Sabarimala
- GoldLoss
- LDF
- Kerala
- Congress
- Politics
- Controversy
- Coalition
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Slams Kerala's Ruling LDF Amid Controversy
Rajnath Singh's Shaktimaan Analogy: Unmasking Political Alliances in Kerala
Kerala's Financial Stability Amidst Political Challenges: Minister Balagopal Speaks Out
Delhi Court Convicts Congress MLA in Historic Cheating Case
Historic Address: King Charles III to Speak to US Congress Amid Diplomatic Tensions and Calls for Justice