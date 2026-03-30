Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RahulGandhi
- PMModi
- Sabarimala
- GoldLoss
- LDF
- Kerala
- Congress
- Politics
- Controversy
- Coalition
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Responds to Director Ranjith's Arrest Amidst Allegations
Congress Criticizes Government Over Steep Commodity Price Hikes
Kerala High Court Sets Stage for Suresh Gopi Trial
Modi Slams Congress Plans for Assam
Venugopal Accuses CPI(M) of Turning Kerala Into a Land of Violence Amid FCRA Debate