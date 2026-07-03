Asian Markets Rebound Amid U.S. Job Growth Slowdown

Asian markets saw a boost following a tepid U.S. jobs report indicating a slowdown in job growth, reducing the likelihood of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Purchasing Managers' Index showed increased regional activity, while U.S. financial markets faced mixed results influenced by holiday-thinned trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stocks Rose During The Asian Trading Session On Friday After A Lukewarm Us Jobs Report Poured Cold Water On The Prospect Of An Imminent Rate Hike From The Federal Reserve And Regional Activity Gauges Pointed To An Economic Expansion During June After A Shaky Start | Updated: 03-07-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 08:15 IST
Asian Markets Rebound Amid U.S. Job Growth Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks across Asia rose on Friday, buoyed by a lukewarm U.S. jobs report that diminished expectations of a quick interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index rebounded 1.3%, following a two-day decline, as regional indicators pointed to economic growth in June.

The U.S. labor market is showing signs of cooling, with job growth decelerating in June, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate. Westpac analysts suggest the figures contest the Fed's anticipated rate hike later this year, increasing the probability rates will remain unchanged.

As the Federal Reserve's rate decision looms, the U.S. market remained mixed with the Nasdaq slipping and the Dow hitting record highs. The anticipation of possible intervention affected the yen, while commodities like Brent crude and gold saw gains.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026