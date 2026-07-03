Asian Markets Rebound Amid U.S. Job Growth Slowdown

Stocks Rose During The Asian Trading Session On Friday After A Lukewarm Us Jobs Report Poured Cold Water On The Prospect Of An Imminent Rate Hike From The Federal Reserve And Regional Activity Gauges Pointed To An Economic Expansion During June After A Shaky Start

Stocks across Asia rose on Friday, buoyed by a lukewarm U.S. jobs report that diminished expectations of a quick interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index rebounded 1.3%, following a two-day decline, as regional indicators pointed to economic growth in June.

The U.S. labor market is showing signs of cooling, with job growth decelerating in June, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate. Westpac analysts suggest the figures contest the Fed's anticipated rate hike later this year, increasing the probability rates will remain unchanged.

As the Federal Reserve's rate decision looms, the U.S. market remained mixed with the Nasdaq slipping and the Dow hitting record highs. The anticipation of possible intervention affected the yen, while commodities like Brent crude and gold saw gains.