Asian Markets Rebound Amid U.S. Job Growth Slowdown
Asian markets saw a boost following a tepid U.S. jobs report indicating a slowdown in job growth, reducing the likelihood of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Purchasing Managers' Index showed increased regional activity, while U.S. financial markets faced mixed results influenced by holiday-thinned trading.
Stocks across Asia rose on Friday, buoyed by a lukewarm U.S. jobs report that diminished expectations of a quick interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index rebounded 1.3%, following a two-day decline, as regional indicators pointed to economic growth in June.
The U.S. labor market is showing signs of cooling, with job growth decelerating in June, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate. Westpac analysts suggest the figures contest the Fed's anticipated rate hike later this year, increasing the probability rates will remain unchanged.
As the Federal Reserve's rate decision looms, the U.S. market remained mixed with the Nasdaq slipping and the Dow hitting record highs. The anticipation of possible intervention affected the yen, while commodities like Brent crude and gold saw gains.
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