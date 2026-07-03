Powerful Quake Strikes Halmahera

An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck Halmahera

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has rocked Halmahera, Indonesia, sparking concerns over potential damage and safety.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) has revealed that the seismic event occurred at a depth of 127 kilometers (78.91 miles).

Authorities are on alert, assessing the impact while monitoring for any aftershocks or damage reports.