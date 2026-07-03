Powerful Quake Strikes Halmahera

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Halmahera, Indonesia, on Friday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 127 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been made available, but the situation is being monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck Halmahera | Updated: 03-07-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 08:14 IST
Powerful Quake Strikes Halmahera
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A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has rocked Halmahera, Indonesia, sparking concerns over potential damage and safety.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) has revealed that the seismic event occurred at a depth of 127 kilometers (78.91 miles).

Authorities are on alert, assessing the impact while monitoring for any aftershocks or damage reports.

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