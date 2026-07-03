Powerful Quake Strikes Halmahera
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Halmahera, Indonesia, on Friday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 127 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been made available, but the situation is being monitored.
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has rocked Halmahera, Indonesia, sparking concerns over potential damage and safety.
The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) has revealed that the seismic event occurred at a depth of 127 kilometers (78.91 miles).
Authorities are on alert, assessing the impact while monitoring for any aftershocks or damage reports.
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