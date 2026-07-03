Taiwan's Intense War Preparedness Drill: Testing Resilience Against Potential Chinese Invasion
Taiwan conducted a detailed war preparedness drill involving over 370 government and military officials. The exercise simulated various crises, including a Chinese blockade and natural disasters. Aimed at enhancing civil-military integration, the drill underscored Taiwan's commitment to increasing its readiness amid growing tensions with China.
In a strategic move to bolster defense readiness, Taiwan recently conducted an intricate crisis management exercise, simulating a nightmare scenario of a Chinese blockade along with earthquakes and infrastructure sabotage.
Over 370 officials participated in the drill, which tested the island's resilience and preparedness for potential conflicts and natural calamities.
The exercise highlighted Taiwan's push for deeper civil-military integration while drawing lessons from global conflicts, aiming to send a strong message of deterrence to China.
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