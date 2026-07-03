Police In New York City Said On Thursday A Man Died From Severe Burns Near The United Nations Headquarters

A man identified as a Tibetan activist tragically died from severe burns after setting himself on fire near the United Nations headquarters in New York, officials reported on Thursday. The incident underscored escalating tensions over China's ethnic policies.

The New York City Police Department received an emergency call on Thursday evening, discovering the man with critical injuries. Despite swiftly being transported to Bellevue Hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

Voice of Tibet and local media identified the man as Logba Rangzen, an ardent advocate for Tibetan independence. Rangzen's actions spotlight the fervent opposition to China's new ethnic unity law, which critics argue suppresses minority identities like those of Tibetans and Uyghurs.