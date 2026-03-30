'Our leader Stalin says election is fight between TN and Delhi, BJP must not be allowed,' says Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchi.
PTI | Kanchipuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:09 IST
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- India
'Our leader Stalin says election is fight between TN and Delhi, BJP must not be allowed,' says Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Udhayanidhi
- Stalin
- DMK
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- Tamil Nadu
- Delhi
- election
- BJP
- Kanchipuram
- autonomy
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