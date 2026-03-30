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Protests and Allegations: Chaos in Delhi Municipal Standing Committee

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee meeting was adjourned amid protests from AAP councillors, who alleged procedural violations and corruption in bio-mining contracts. The adjournment leaves officials concerned as retiring members couldn't be replaced, potentially necessitating intervention by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor if unresolved by Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:56 IST
Protests and Allegations: Chaos in Delhi Municipal Standing Committee
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee meeting was disrupted on Monday as opposition councillors staged protests, leading to its adjournment. Nine members were poised to retire, but the session saw no progress due to the protests.

Aam Aadmi Party councillors voiced serious allegations, asserting that Rs 650 crore in corruption was involved in contract extensions for bio-mining at Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur landfill sites. They highlighted a critical breach in protocol, claiming that the Standing Committee did not provide the minutes from the previous meeting.

Standing Committee member and AAP councillor Praveen Kumar stated that the procedural rules were violated with contract extensions approved without proper committee discussion. This adjournment has left municipal officials in suspense, as half the members were set to retire, potentially breaching municipal laws. Failure to resolve the situation by Tuesday could lead to intervention by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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