Vijay's Financial Might: From Silver Screen to Election Scene

Tamil actor and budding politician Vijay has revealed substantial financial holdings, totaling Rs 603.20 crore, in his recent election affidavit filed on Monday. His asset declaration includes significant movable properties valued at Rs 404.58 crore and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 198.62 crore across Chennai and agricultural lands in Kodaikanal.

Despite unresolved liabilities dating back several years, Vijay insists he has no pending dues to banks or criminal charges. His financial narrative also highlights major loans given to family members and associates, reflecting his high stakes in personal and familial relationships, alongside a penchant for luxury evidenced by a fleet of premium vehicles.

Vijay's first electoral appearance sees him contesting in the Assembly elections from two seats, marking a significant career transition from the entertainment industry to political arenas. His party, TVK, is also set to debut in the 2026 polls in Tamil Nadu.