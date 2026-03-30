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Vijay's Financial Might: From Silver Screen to Election Scene

Vijay, Tamil actor turned politician, declared assets worth Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit. Major assets include extensive property holdings and luxury vehicles, with significant loans extended to family and associates. Despite contested liabilities, Vijay reports no criminal charges, marking his electoral debut in Tamil Nadu's upcoming Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:55 IST
Vijay's Financial Might: From Silver Screen to Election Scene
Vijay
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  • India

Tamil actor and budding politician Vijay has revealed substantial financial holdings, totaling Rs 603.20 crore, in his recent election affidavit filed on Monday. His asset declaration includes significant movable properties valued at Rs 404.58 crore and immovable assets worth approximately Rs 198.62 crore across Chennai and agricultural lands in Kodaikanal.

Despite unresolved liabilities dating back several years, Vijay insists he has no pending dues to banks or criminal charges. His financial narrative also highlights major loans given to family members and associates, reflecting his high stakes in personal and familial relationships, alongside a penchant for luxury evidenced by a fleet of premium vehicles.

Vijay's first electoral appearance sees him contesting in the Assembly elections from two seats, marking a significant career transition from the entertainment industry to political arenas. His party, TVK, is also set to debut in the 2026 polls in Tamil Nadu.

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