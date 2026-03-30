Trump issues new threat to Iran civilian infrastructure including desalination plants, if ceasefire not reached shortly, reports AP. ARB ARB
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:19 IST
Trump issues new threat to Iran civilian infrastructure including desalination plants, if ceasefire not reached shortly, reports AP. ARB ARB
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