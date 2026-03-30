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Escalation in Gaza: Unyielding Conflict Amid Ceasefire

An Israeli air strike in Gaza killed at least three people, highlighting ongoing violence despite a months-old ceasefire. Similar incidents have raised the death toll, with tensions flaring both in Gaza and the West Bank. Various attacks continue amid Israel's concurrent war efforts against Iran and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:33 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Unyielding Conflict Amid Ceasefire
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An Israeli airstrike killed at least three individuals in the Gaza Strip on Monday, local health officials reported, marking a new escalation in violence despite a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. over five months ago.

Medical sources revealed that a missile fired by an Israeli plane killed three people and injured two others in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood. According to the Israeli military, the strike targeted a Hamas armed cell in the northern Gaza Strip to eliminate a perceived threat to its troops in the area.

Ongoing tensions have resulted in over 72,000 deaths since the Gaza conflict reignited in October 2023. Meanwhile, Israel, allied with the U.S., is engaged in a war against Iran and has initiated a new campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

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