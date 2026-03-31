DMK manifesto is TN election's 'superstar,' says CM Stalin in Tiruvarur; formally introduces party candidates, including Poondi Kalaivanan.
PTI | Tiruvarur | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:56 IST
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DMK manifesto is TN election's 'superstar,' says CM Stalin in Tiruvarur; formally introduces party candidates, including Poondi Kalaivanan.
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