NDA vote share in Kerala increased since 2014 Lok Sabha polls, its time for NDA govt in state: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kunnathunadu.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA vote share in Kerala increased since 2014 Lok Sabha polls, its time for NDA govt in state: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kunnathunadu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Criticizes Modi's Lok Sabha Expansion Plan
Congress Accuses Modi of Using Lok Sabha Seat Increase as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'
Kerala CM changes name of centrally funded projects in state: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kunnathunadu.
Congress Slams Modi's Proposal to Increase Lok Sabha Seats as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'
Kerala assembly polls not to change govt, but to improve future of state: Union Minister Amit Shah in Kunnathunadu.